Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,112 shares of company stock worth $1,715,930 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

