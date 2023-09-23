iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 224.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

