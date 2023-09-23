Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 210 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

