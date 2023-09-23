Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,850 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 40.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

