Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 252 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ORIX were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 31.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE IX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $101.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

