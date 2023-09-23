Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after acquiring an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

J stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

