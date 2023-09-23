Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 490.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

