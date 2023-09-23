HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,279,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

