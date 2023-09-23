Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:J opened at $132.22 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

