Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $156,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

SNV stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.