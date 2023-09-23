Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

