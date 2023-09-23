Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $137,680.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on TARS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
