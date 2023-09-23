Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $137,680.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TARS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.