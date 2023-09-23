Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $105,062.50.

On Thursday, August 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.