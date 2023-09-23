American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 135,236 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,218 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $23,603.58.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

