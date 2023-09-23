Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Major Shareholder Allan S. Martin Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.