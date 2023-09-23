SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $58,425.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMART Global Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

