SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $58,425.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SMART Global Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
