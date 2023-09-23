AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 120 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.6 %

AZO stock opened at $2,570.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,511.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.