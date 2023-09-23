AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 120 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AutoZone Stock Up 1.6 %
AZO stock opened at $2,570.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,511.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
