ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 13,985 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, for a total transaction of $453,393.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,515,299 shares in the company, valued at $81,545,993.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $416,583.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $232,077.93.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.