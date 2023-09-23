Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 27,733 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,425 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $21,331.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.