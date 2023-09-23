Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 114,159 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 114,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $87,902.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,532,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,863.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 40,704 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $32,970.24.

On Monday, September 18th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 21,743 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,046.69.

On Friday, September 15th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,414 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,176.04.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $61,577.73.

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $140,315.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 425,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $327,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,343.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Matt Ehrlichman bought 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04.

Porch Group Trading Down 3.5 %

PRCH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. The business had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

