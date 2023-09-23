DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Shaun Noll Buys 80,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,330,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shaun Noll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Shaun Noll purchased 1,399 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $531.62.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $0.43 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 150.32% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

