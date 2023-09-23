Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 6,794 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 21st, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.53. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

