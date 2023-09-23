Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Oded Edelman Sells 6,800 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,579.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $758,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $744,000.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $488,920.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24.

SIG stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

