Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 50,217 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.27 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

