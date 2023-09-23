Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after buying an additional 109,686 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,482,000 after buying an additional 932,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HR opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

