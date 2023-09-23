Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $425,000 Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toro were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $80.32 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.