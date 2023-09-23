ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

