Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Investar Stock Down 0.7 %

Investar stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

