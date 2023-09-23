Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.75. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.