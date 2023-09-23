Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $206.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ
Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
JAZZ stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.