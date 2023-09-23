Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $206.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

