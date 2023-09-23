Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $29.64

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
PINC stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. Premier has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
