Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

