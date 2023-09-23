D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.