D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
