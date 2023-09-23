Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $23.03 Average PT from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

