BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $37.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

