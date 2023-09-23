Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

RANI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

