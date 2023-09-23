Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 49.27% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 858,945 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

