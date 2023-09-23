MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

