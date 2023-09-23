Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $8.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

MERC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

