Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $42.14

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -2.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

