BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

