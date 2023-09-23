The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.