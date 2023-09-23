LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

