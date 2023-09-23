Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Trading Up 5.0 %

ASUR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.