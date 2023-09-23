CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $339,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

