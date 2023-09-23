Analysts Set E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Target Price at $5.50

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $198,900. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

