Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 88,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

