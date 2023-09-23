Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Read More
