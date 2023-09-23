ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

ASMIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get ASM International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $409.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.71. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $206.20 and a fifty-two week high of $501.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.