Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $5.70

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
