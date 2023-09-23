Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,412.50 ($29.88).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.26) to GBX 2,250 ($27.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.74) to GBX 2,120 ($26.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Keywords Studios Stock Up 1.1 %
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
